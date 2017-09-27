POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Catalonia Referendum: Spain deploys police to stop independence vote
Catalonia Referendum: Spain deploys police to stop independence vote
Spanish police will take control of polling stations in Catalonia to try to stop and independence referendum scheduled for Sunday. A court has ruled the vote illegal but Catalans have vowed to go ahead. And as Nafisa Latic reports, that's caused the biggest political crisis since democracy was restored to Spain in 1975. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 27, 2017
