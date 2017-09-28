World Share

Syrian Currency: New currency boycotted due to Assad portrait

Two months ago, Syrians were introduced to a new banknote. It's the first with Bashar al Assad's portrait. And while the new two thousand Pound bill may be in circulation across the country, TRT's Alican Ayanlar explains that in some parts it's proving difficult to spend. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world