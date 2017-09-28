POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Turkish government unveils three-year economic plan
05:07
World
Money Talks: Turkish government unveils three-year economic plan
Turkey is among the world's top 20 economies. Aiming to rank higher, the government has unveiled its new medium-term economic plan for 2018-2020. Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek says Turkey will maintain its structural reform programme and tight monetary controls to boost growth. Analysis from Furkan Unal, the Vice Chairman of the Istanbul Finance Summit. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 28, 2017
