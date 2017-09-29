POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Growing Swedish businesses hit UK high streets
02:09
World
Money Talks: Growing Swedish businesses hit UK high streets
Swedish clothing company, H&M has reported a 20% drop in third quarter net profit after a summer of discounts failed to sway customers from shopping online. The chain has been around since 1947 and with more than five brands already under its umbrella, the retail giant is making its presence felt in London. Yasmin Khatun-Dewan reports.
September 29, 2017
