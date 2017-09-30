World Share

Catalonia Referendum: Police seal off half polling stations

On the eve of Catalonia's independence referendum, Spanish police have sealed off more than a thousand schools which are to be used as polling stations. 163 schools earmarked as voting centres are being occupied by people to prevent police shutting them down. Police have occupied the Catalan government's communications hub. Madrid says a referendum on Catalonia splitting from Spain is illegal.