World Share

Puerto Rico Aid: Trump attacks local leadership in relief effort

With Puerto Rico struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, the mayor of its capital has been hit by another storm on Twitter. US President Donald Trump has attacked San Juan's mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz in a series of tweets. He accuses her and the island's leadership of failing to effectively help those going hungry. TRT World's Staci Bivens has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world