September 30, 2017
Puerto Rico Aid: Trump attacks local leadership in relief effort
With Puerto Rico struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, the mayor of its capital has been hit by another storm on Twitter. US President Donald Trump has attacked San Juan's mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz in a series of tweets. He accuses her and the island's leadership of failing to effectively help those going hungry.
