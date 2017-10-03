World Share

Syrians in Turkey: Turkish NGO helps refugee women integrate

Turkey has more Syrian refugees than any other country. Some 3 point 5 million people. The majority of them are women and children. They've escaped war, but they face new challenges. Kim Vinnell went to a centre that's hoping to ease the transition.