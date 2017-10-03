POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Las Vegas Massacre: Police search for motive behind mass shooting
03:28
World
Las Vegas Massacre: Police search for motive behind mass shooting
The gunman, retired accountant Stephen Paddock, was positioned in a suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. From two windows, he shot at the 22-thousand people attending an outdoor concert below. There was little the crowd could do to escape. Many witnesses say they didn't even know what direction the bullets were coming from. Jon Brain reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 3, 2017
