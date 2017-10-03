POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Las Vegas Massacre: Family and friends mourn victims of attack
Investigators in Las Vegas have found 23 guns in the Mandalay Bay hotel room from which a retiree shot dead 59 people and wounded more than 500 others. Investigators have found no political or religious motives for the shooting. Vigils have taken place throughout Las Vegas to remember the victims of the attack. Harry Horton reports.
October 3, 2017
