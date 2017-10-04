POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Looking back on the career of Tom Petty
03:24
World
The music world is mourning the loss of American musical legend Tom Petty. The 66-year-old singer-songwriter died on Monday after suffering a hearty attack. Petty was best known for his hits such as ''Free Fallin''' and ''American Girl''. The veteran rocker had just finished an extensive 40th anniversary tour together with his band 'The Heartbreakers'. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 4, 2017
