Bangladesh’s response to Rohingya refugees

Officials from the US and Bangladesh are meeting in Washington this week to draft a plan to manage the massive influx of Rohingya fleeing neighbouring Myanmar. President Donald Trump has already signed off on an aid package worth 32 million dollars, but a longer-term solution is needed. In just the past month, more than 400,000 Rohingya Muslims have been forced to leave their homes because of a crackdown by Myanmar's military.