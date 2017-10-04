World Share

Roundtable: Is the Nobel Peace Prize about peace?

An award to celebrate acts of pacifism. But is the Nobel Peace Prize now more about politics than peace? And have the actions of some of its past recipients hurt its credibility? The 2017 Nobel Peace Prize is being awarded this week -- under the shadow of a previous winner. Myanmar's de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi is accused of being complicit in crimes against the Rohingya and she's not the only past recipient whose peace credentials have been questioned. At the Roundtable was the former Vice President of the International Peace Bureau, Fredrik Heffermehl; Former Editor of the International Who's who, Richard Fitzwilliams; Associate professor of politics at Richmond University, Eunice Goes; And political commentator and founder of the African literature book club, Kitabu - Ugo Arinzeh. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.