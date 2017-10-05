POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Yahoo admits all 3B accounts hacked in 2013
06:06
World
Money Talks: Yahoo admits all 3B accounts hacked in 2013
If you still have a Yahoo email account, the latest news about its 2013 security breach may not be particularly welcome. It now appears that none of its users was spared. That announcement follows on the heels of a similar data theft at US credit reporting agency, Equifax. So can your confidential data ever be entirely safe online? Caitlin McGee reports followed by analysis from Pierluigi Paganini, the Chief Technology Officer at CSE Cybsec Enterprise. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 5, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?