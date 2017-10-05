POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Saudi King Salman in 'historic' visit to Moscow
04:14
World
Money Talks: Saudi King Salman in 'historic' visit to Moscow
Saudi Arabia and Russia were at odds for decades. But now the two oil superpowers want to deepen their ties. Saudi Arabia describes King Salman's visit to Moscow as historic. It is the first official visit there by a Saudi king.
October 5, 2017
