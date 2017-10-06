World Share

Money Talks: Hurricane Irma hit Florida's citrus farmers

Hurricane Irma has caused extensive damage to Florida's vast citrus farms, a significant source of revenue and an iconic symbol of the state. Florida's citrus production has long been threatened by disease, and the latest events have only added to the pressure on the industry. Ediz Tiyansan reports.