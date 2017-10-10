POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Frieze London 2017 with art collector Federico Castro Debernardi
08:25
World
Frieze London 2017 with art collector Federico Castro Debernardi
For the 15th year running, Frieze London is certainly proving one of the most influential art events in the world today. And this year's fair, featuring some of the world's leading galleries from dozens of countries, certainly was the talk of the town in the art world. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 10, 2017
