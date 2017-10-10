World Share

Money Talks: Richard Thaler wins Economics Nobel Prize

So picture this. You are walking past a shop, and a leather belt catches your eye. The next thing you know, you are in the shop, and you bought the belt. You already have plenty of belts. So why did you do it? Well economist Richard Thaler has been asking similar questions. And his work on how our behaviour affects entire economies has just earned him a Nobel Prize.