California Wildfires: More than 20K residents displaced from fires
More than one hundred people have been reported missing as wildfires blaze through the U-S state of California. At least 15 people have died and thousands of residents have been evacuated. Drought, low humidity and high winds are fuelling the flames. Kate Fisher has more.
October 10, 2017
