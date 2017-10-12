POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Strait Talk: The failure of US policy in Syria
Strait Talk: The failure of US policy in Syria
If one were to pick a country that has helped prolong, and escalate the Syrian Civil War, it would be hard not to pick Iran. Having backed Bashar al Assad's regime from the moment the first protesters hit the streets in 2011, six years of direct Iranian involvement on the ground has helped bring about one the greatest man-made tragedies in recent memory. Courtney Kealy breakdowns where Iranian intervention has led to what some accuse is complicity in war crimes. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us.
October 12, 2017
