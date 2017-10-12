World Share

Money Talks: World stock markets hit fresh record highs

So just when you thought stock markets could not possibly go any higher, some of the world's leading indices have hit new records. A sigh of relief after Catalonia's leader stopped short of declaring independence from Spain and strong earnings from some of Japan's top companies contributed to the gains. Maria Ramos is in studio with all the details and Max Wolff, the Chief Economist at Disruptive Technology Advisers, joins us from New York.