What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

One on one with musician Shye Ben Tzur

Israeli musician Shye Ben Tzur is best known for his devotional love of Indian music. He composes Qawwalis in Hebrew, Urdu and Hindi. He's recently visited Istanbul for a concert and we had the chance to talk to him exclusively about his career and his latest musical cooperation with Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world