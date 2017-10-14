POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Future of UNESCO: New chief of UN agency elected during crisis
France's former Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay has been elected to head the UN's culture and education agency UNESCO. The vote was overshadowed by Thursday's announcement that Israel was quitting the organization along with the United States over the agency's perceived 'anti-Israel' bias. Elena Casas reports from UNESCO's headquarters in Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 14, 2017
