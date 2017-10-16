POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Haiti's collapsed economy struggles to recover
Money Talks: Haiti's collapsed economy struggles to recover
The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Haiti ends on October 15, 2017. Many things changed in Haiti in the 13 years the UN was there, but what has not improved is the standard of living of most Haitians. TRT World's Latin America correspondent Anelise Borges reports on whether Haiti is destined to be poor forever. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 16, 2017
