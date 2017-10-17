World Share

Europe Wildfires: Portugal and Spain battle deadly fires

Fires are ripping through Portugal and Spain. At least 36 people have been killed as a result of wildfires in Portugal, according to the civil protection service. In Spain, the prime minister says the fires were caused by arsonists. TRT World's Sara Firth reports.