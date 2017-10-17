POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Putting pressure on Myanmar
13:12
World
Putting pressure on Myanmar
EU foreign ministers have decided to scale back relations with Myanmar’s military. The country’s top generals have been disinvited to planned talks. The decision comes over the army's offensive that has driven more than half-a-million Rohingya Muslims into Bangladesh. But do such sanctions have a real effect? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 17, 2017
