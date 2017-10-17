World Share

Putting pressure on Myanmar

EU foreign ministers have decided to scale back relations with Myanmar's military. The country's top generals have been disinvited to planned talks. The decision comes over the army's offensive that has driven more than half-a-million Rohingya Muslims into Bangladesh. But do such sanctions have a real effect?