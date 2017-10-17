POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Erdal Akkaya performs with Berlin Symphony Orchestra
03:52
World
Erdal Akkaya performs with Berlin Symphony Orchestra
The baglama has been a rich part of Turkey's musical history for centuries. But what happens when you fuse it with the Berlin Symphony Orchestra? This question was answered over the weekend at Istanbul's beautiful Aya Irini, a centuries old Greek Orthodox church. Joseph Hayat reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 17, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?