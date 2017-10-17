POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Illegal settler homes to be built in Hebron
Israel is moving ahead with plans for thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers. And for the first time in more than a decade, construction has also been approved in the mostly Palestinian city of Hebron. It follows demands by settlers for more housing. Our correspondent Mohammad Hamayel has the details.
October 17, 2017
