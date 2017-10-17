POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Amazon Conservation: Locals fight to preserve rainforest's wildlife
01:36
World
Amazon Conservation: Locals fight to preserve rainforest's wildlife
Brazil's Amazon rainforest is one of the most biodiverse on earth. It's home to thousands of types of species of plants, birds and reptiles. But conservation cutbacks by the government have put the Amazon's animals at risk. Christine Pirovolakis looks at how local farmers and fisherman are taking matters into their own hands to preserve the rainforest and its wildlife. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 17, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?