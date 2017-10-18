POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: UK determined to leave EU despite OECD reviews
Reverse Brexit and save the UK economy. That was the message from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development after delivering its review on the world's fifth biggest economy. Despite slow progress in negotiations the UK government is still determined on securing a deal to take the UK out of the European Union. Adefemi Akinsanya reports. Further analysis by economist and the board member of the Centre for Economics and Business Research Vicky Pryce. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 18, 2017
