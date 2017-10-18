POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
TRT World Forum: Global issues discussed on the first day
TRT World Forum: Global issues discussed on the first day
Political leaders, analysts and decision makers have gathered in Istanbul for the first annual TRT World Forum. Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildrim opened the event - focusing on the world refugee crisis. Shamim Chowdhury went along to learn more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 18, 2017
