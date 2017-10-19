POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
London as the concert centre of Europe
The British capital is being dubbed the concert centre of Europe. Recently released industry figures show it hosts significantly more shows than other European city. It coincides with a growth in the live music industry scene across the UK. Shaun Hassett reports on why it's such a hotbed for live music. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
