Alternative Homes: Micro homes could ease London housing crisis
Alternative Homes: Micro homes could ease London housing crisis
We continue our series on housing by taking you to the UK where a fast growing population has caused a severe housing shortage. Organisations from charities to political parties are working to find a solution, but as Sarah Morice reports the answer may lie in small dwellings known as micro houses. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 20, 2017
