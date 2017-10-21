World Share

Japan Snap Election: Young voters apathetic to upcoming vote

In Japan, older voters tend to decide election outcomes. They make up an enormous slice of the population, tend to be more conservative and are far more politically active than the younger, apathetic electorate. But as Joel Labi reports, things are a little different this year, with 18 and 19-year-olds able to vote in this critical election for the first time.