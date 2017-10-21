POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Japan Snap Election: Young voters apathetic to upcoming vote
In Japan, older voters tend to decide election outcomes. They make up an enormous slice of the population, tend to be more conservative and are far more politically active than the younger, apathetic electorate. But as Joel Labi reports, things are a little different this year, with 18 and 19-year-olds able to vote in this critical election for the first time. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 21, 2017
