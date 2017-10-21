POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Strait Talk: Turkey's role in securing Somalia
It was the deadliest attack to hit the country in its history. Somalia is recovering from a bombing that killed hundreds of people in the heart of Mogadishu. Omer Kablan reports. Turkey has been one of the nations at the forefront of providing aid and assistance to Somalia and recently opened its biggest overseas military base there. Will it play a more prominent role now, in the efforts to secure the fragile nation? Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World.
October 21, 2017
