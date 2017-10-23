World Share

Money Talks: Barrick Gold settles tax dispute with Tanzania

Canadian miner Barrick Gold has settled its dispute with the Tanzanian government. It has agreed to pay 300 million dollars and hand over a 16% stake in three gold mines along with a 50% share of its revenues from those mines. Dan Ashby has been following this story from Dar es Salaam and joins us with more.