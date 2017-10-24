POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Baboon Wars: Cape Town's raiding baboons face new obstacle
02:26
Baboon Wars: Cape Town's raiding baboons face new obstacle
In South Africa, residents in the Cape are at war with the local baboon population. For years they've been raiding homes and destroying property. This has led to the animals being killed in large numbers. The situation has left local conservationists worried. Wildlife officials have come up with a new plan, which they hope will lead to a peaceful solution. Philip Owira reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 24, 2017
