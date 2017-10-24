POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Shinzo Abe's election win lifts Japanese stocks
05:32
World
Japanese stocks have hit their highest levels in more than 20 years, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won snap elections on October 22, 2017. But he faces growing problems at home and abroad. Staci Bivens reports. Further analysis from Jean-Pierre Lehmann, professor of international political economy at IMD, Lausanne-based business school.
October 24, 2017
