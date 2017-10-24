POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Rebel-held Eastern Ghouta faces malnutrition
01:44
More than a thousand children in eastern Syria's Ghouta region are facing starvation, according to UNICEF. The rebel stronghold outside Damascus is under siege, and regime forces are not allowing in food or medical supplies. Nafisa Latic has more - with a warning some viewers may find the following pictures upsetting. Nafisa Latic reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 24, 2017
