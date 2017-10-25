POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Saudi to build new $500B economic zone
04:55
World
Saudi Arabia has announced plans to build a new mega city on the Red Sea coast. The new economic zone, known as Neom, will connect the Kingdom to Jordan and Egypt. For more, Ellen Wald, Scholar at the Arabia Foundation, joins us from Florida.
October 25, 2017
