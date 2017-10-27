POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Idlib schools cautiously reopen for a new term
Meanwhile, in another part of Idlib province, there are signs every day life is getting better. The "de-escalation zone deal" brokered by Turkey and Russia, has seen schools reopen and students enrol for the new term. But as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, there is still a sense of anxiety/
October 27, 2017
