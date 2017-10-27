What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Artworks adorn Bondi Beach in "Sculpture by the Sea"

Australia's world-famous Bondi Beach is often the first port of call for backpackers, billionaires and surfers, but it's also a great spot for art lovers. The beach hosts local and international artists as part of the annual "Sculpture by the Sea" exhibition and this year is no different. Let's take a look… Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world