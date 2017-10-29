World Share

The War in Syria: New round of peace talks to begin in Astana

Meanwhile, a new round of Syria peace talks is about to get underway. They're the first talks since an agreement was reached on how to set up four de-escalation zones. The three guarantor countries - Turkey, Russia and Iran - will now monitor how effective they are at reducing the fighting. But as Turkey political correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports, they also want to move onto other issues.