02:29
World
The War in Syria: New round of peace talks to begin in Astana
Meanwhile, a new round of Syria peace talks is about to get underway. They're the first talks since an agreement was reached on how to set up four de-escalation zones. The three guarantor countries - Turkey, Russia and Iran - will now monitor how effective they are at reducing the fighting. But as Turkey political correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports, they also want to move onto other issues. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 29, 2017
