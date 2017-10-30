World Share

Northern Iraq Tensions: Barzani resigns after referendum vote fallout

Kurdish Regional Government has announced presidential powers will be redistributed. Its a move that comes after President Massoud Barzani formally submitted his resignation. But as Nina Nemr reports he doesn't plan on backing down in the fight for Kurdish autonomy.