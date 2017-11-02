POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkish Airlines Open: Golf tournament raises the bar on European Tour
To sport now, the Turkish Airlines Golf Open gets under way on Thursday in the southern Turkish city of Antalya. The event is becoming increasingly important and popular on the European Tour. TRT World sports correspondent, Semra Hunter, is there to preview the action.
November 2, 2017
