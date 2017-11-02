POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Barzani bows out
19:55
World
Barzani bows out
Masoud Barzani has stepped down after 12 years at the helm of the Kurdish Regional Government. Now, he says his authority should be shared between different branches of government. But while MPs discussed the plan on Sunday, Barzani's supporters stormed the regional parliament, and attacked opposition politicians. A little over a month ago, people in the region voted overwhelmingly to break away from Baghdad. But that led to days of fighting with Iraqi forces, which retook the city of Kirkuk. Now, the region is in turmoil. But the outgoing KRG leader stands by his decision. So what will Barzani's legacy be? And how will his resignation impact the region? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 2, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?