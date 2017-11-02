POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Dirty Dancing celebrates 30th anniversary
As we heard on Tuesday's show, the cult of the 1980s is more alive than ever when it comes to productions on the big and small screens. While a recent flood of movies and TV shows pay homage to the decade with their throwback storylines, an 80s original is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Alican Pamir has that story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 2, 2017
