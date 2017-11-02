POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Bank of England reportedly says Brexit could lead to 75,000 finance job losses
The Bank of England estimates job losses in the UK's financial services industry will be more than seven times higher than originally expected. That's according to the BBC. Interview with Chris Roebuck, Visiting Professor of Transformational Leadership at Cass Business School.
November 2, 2017
