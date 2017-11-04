POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UN Climate Change: Coal industry adapts as US energy needs change
UN Climate Change: Coal industry adapts as US energy needs change
Well, a decade ago more than fifty percent of America's electricity was produced from coal. But with cheaper alternatives and ten years of restrictions on the coal industry, jobs have slipped away. President Donald Trump has campaigned hard to reverse that decline. But as Nick Harper found out in the US state of Pennsylvania, coal country doesn't think the President can make a difference. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 4, 2017
