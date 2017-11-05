World Share

Lebanon Politics: PM's resignation sparks war of words with Iran

The surprise resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has sparked a war of words with Iran. Hariri blames Iran's interference in Arab affairs for his decision. While Iran says his departure is part of a plot to stoke tensions in the region. Kerry Alexandra has more.