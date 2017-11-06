What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Texas Church Shooting: President Trump says guns are not the problem

People in the US state of Texas are in mourning after a massacre at a Baptist church. At least 26 people are dead, many others wounded. Police have identified a suspect, and say he was killed while trying to escape. Anelise Borges has the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world